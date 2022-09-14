US Plans $12bn For Climate Change Action In Nigeria

The Federal Ministries of Environment, Petroleum Resources, and Agriculture and Rural Development and the United States Government signed a number of agreements on Tuesday about steps to lessen the threat caused by climate change in Nigeria and throughout the world.

John Kerry, the US’s special presidential envoy for climate change, led a delegation to various ministries in Abuja where they met with federal government representatives to discuss ways to advance climate action and the upcoming 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Kerry said at the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources that Nigeria was one of the African countries that would suffer the most from the climate issue if urgent action was not taken to mitigate the effects. He also noted that the country, alongside others, would benefit from $12bn for climate action by the United States government.

“Nigeria is one of the countries in Africa that would suffer the most from the consequences of the climate crisis,” he stated.

Kerry added, “So, I’m here not to say to Nigeria, you are emitting too much. I’m here to say that what you decide to do in the future, going forward, will have a profound impact on the choices of all countries in Africa.