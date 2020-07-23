US Orders Closure of China’s Consulate in Houston Over “Theft” of Intellectual Property

The United States has ordered the closure of China’s consulate in Houston, Texas, over “theft” of intellectual property.

According to CNN, police in Houston responded to reports of smoke in the consulate located on Montrose boulevard on Tuesday.

There were later videos reportedly showing what appeared to be some officials of the consulate burning documents.

Morgan Ortagus, spokesperson for the US State Department, said the consulate was directed to shut down in order to protect American intellectual property and information of citizens.

Later, Mike Pompeo, secretary of state, said the US would take any action to protect its security and economy.

“We are setting out clear expectations for how the Chinese Communist Party is going to behave,” he said.

“And when they don’t, we’re going to take actions that protect the American people, protect our security, our national security, and also protect our economy and jobs.”

In response, Hua Chunying, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, said the reasons given by the US for shutting down its consulate is “ridiculous” and the described the action as an “unprecedented escalation”.

“While Chinese diplomats are promoting mutual understanding and friendship, the US embassy in China publicly attacks China’s political system,” Chunying said.

“As a result of smears and hatred fanned up by the US government, the Chinese embassy has received bomb and death threats.”

Both countries have had a frosty relationship since the outbreak of COVID-19 which originated from Wuhan, China.

Source: The Cable