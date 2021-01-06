fbpx
US, Nigeria Explore Bilateral Relations In Space Exploration

January 6, 2021040
The United States (US) and the Nigerian government are considering the opportunities in a bilateral cooperation in space exploration.

This was one of the talking points when the United States Secretary of the Air Force, Barbara Barrett, met members of the National Assembly and senior military officials at the Ministry of Defence on Monday and Tuesday.

A statement issued by the US Mission in Nigeria on Tuesday said an expansion of the partnership between the US and Nigerian Air Forces as well as the importance of integrating human rights and the laws of armed conflict into operations were also discussed.

It said through the US Armed Forces programmes, the Nigerian military professionals were eligible for some of the most intensive education and training available in the world.

It noted that the International Military and Education Training programme aimed to deepen regional stability through effective, mutually beneficial military-to-military relations.According to the statement, the training augments the capabilities of participant nations’ military forces and increases the ability of foreign military and civilian personnel to instil and maintain democratic values.

