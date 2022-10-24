US Issues Security Alert Over Insecurity In Abuja

The United States has issued a warning about a possible terrorist attack in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The attack, according to the warning issued on Sunday, would target government buildings, places of worship, schools, and other places where large crowds gather.

US via a statement on its site said, “There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja. Targets may include, but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations.

“The U.S. Embassy will offer reduced services until further notice.”

The embassy also advised its citizens to “avoid all non-essential travel or movement, stay alert, avoid crowds, review your personal security plans and keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency.”

And to carry proper identification.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the UK citizens were advised to “consider movements carefully, follow local news, and follow the advice of security authorities.”

Visits to markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, football viewing centers, displacement camps, transportation terminals (including train networks), government buildings — and schools — were all advised against.

Meanwhile, the British High Commission in Abuja has announced that only critical personnel will be permitted access to the facility on Monday, October 24.