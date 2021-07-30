US Initiates Campaign To Deepen Investment Relations With Africa

July 30, 2021 91

The United States Government has disclosed intentions to strengthen trade and investment with African countries.

This was disclosed by the U.S. senior director for Africa at the National Security Council, Dana Banks, to journalists, noting trade possibilities between the US and African countries.

Banks highlighted the booming entrepreneurial space in Africa, that presents investment opportunities.

She explained, “The campaign is a targeted effort to elevate and energize the United States commitment to trade and investment with countries across the African continent under the Biden and Harris administration.

“And our goal is to substantially increase two-way trade and investment between the United States and Africa by connecting U.S. and African businesses and investors with tangible deal opportunities.

“Africa’s increasing integration into the global markets, demographic boom and the thriving culture of entrepreneurship presents a remarkable opportunity for us to strengthen those economic ties and promote new opportunities for both U.S. and African businesses to fuel economic growth and job creation and greater U.S. participation in Africa’s future.

“I think the AfCFTA is one way that we are looking at increasing some of the engagement that we want to see with the continent through a mechanism that was approved by host countries on the continent. So we want to see how we can support that and look at the next level of trade, of a trade relationship with Africa as a bloc but also with individual countries.

“I think that larger countries on the continent have been able to take advantage of AGOA benefits, and some of the – some countries, frankly, have not yet been able to.

“So I think we need to look at sort of new ways to make sure that our trade relationship with all of Africa, with the entire continent, is one that’s mutually beneficial for all of us.”