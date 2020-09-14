US Imposes Visa Ban on Election Riggers in Nigeria

The US says it has imposed visa restriction on some individuals for their actions during the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections.

In a statement on Monday, Mike Pompeo, secretary of state, said actions have also been taken against some persons in the run-up to the September and October 2020 governorship elections in Edo and Ondo.

The identities of those affected by the ban were not discolsed

“In July 2019, we announced the imposition of visa restrictions on Nigerians who undermined the February and March 2019 elections. Today, the Secretary of State is imposing additional visa restrictions on individuals for their actions surrounding the November 2019 Kogi and Bayelsa State elections and in the run up to the September and October 2020 Edo and Ondo State elections,” the statement read.