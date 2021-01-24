January 24, 2021 19

US govt donates 40-bed mobile hospital for coronavirus treatment.

The United States Government has donated a 40-bed mobile field hospital to the Nigerian government for the treatment of corornavirus patients.

The US Mission in Nigeria is post of its Facebook page said the country has donets equipment worth $488m to African countries to combat the impact of coronavirus.

The unveiling of the mobile field hospital was done by the Minister of State For Health, Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora and US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard.

The structures were donated to Federal Medical Centre Jabi, Abuja.

The statement read, “The US has donated more than $488 million in equipment, training and education to help African countries combat COVID-19.”

“Ambassador Leonard commissioned a new Mobile Field Hospital donated by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) to the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Health to assist in Nigeria’s effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Leonard noted, “We are committed to helping Nigeria implement effective health efforts and improve its capacity to safely isolate and treat confirmed COVID-19 cases.”

According to the US mission, the 40-bed, negative pressure Alaska Structures Field Hospital donated to Federal Ministry of Health Nigeria was built in the USA and assembled in Abuja by an all-Nigerian team.