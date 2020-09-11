US Government to Award Over $1.2 billion Grant to 405 Airports

The US Secretary of Transportation, Elaine Chao, has announced that the Trump Administration would award more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, Palau, and the US Virgin Islands.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

A complete listing of grants and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website. The total includes over $1 billion from the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and $152 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grants to equal a 100 percent federal share.

Source: THISDAY