US Government Comes down Hard on Huawei

According to the Reuters report on May 15, the US Department of Commerce said on the same day that it would include Huawei and 70 affiliates in its so-called “entity list.” In the future, without the approval of the US government, Huawei will not be able to purchase components from US companies.

According to this order, which will take effect within a few days, Huawei’s purchase of US technology will require prior approval from the US government.

On May 16, the US announced that they plan to list Huawei in the “list of entities” in an attempt to cut off its supply chain to suppress it. On May 21, the US Department of Commerce confirmed the previous news that they would provide Huawei with a 90-day “grace”.

However, many US media also believe that companies affected by this presidential order will not sit still and will certainly initiate litigation in court.

And it’s also worth noting that just before Trump signed the presidential order, Andy Purdy, chief technology officer of Huawei’s US branch, also said in an interview of the US Capitol Hill that Huawei would not threaten US security, not even spies.

The US government should communicate further with Huawei to increase understanding, rather than making decisions based on misunderstanding, ignorance, and prejudice.

He even welcomed the US to block technology that would really threaten the security of the United States.

Huawei responds to Trump’s presidential decree

In response, Huawei said that the company is an “unparalleled leader” in the field of 5G telecommunications equipment, and it is willing to communicate with the US government to ensure product security measures. “If the United States restricts Huawei, it will not make the US safer, nor will it make the US stronger.

It will only force the US to use inferior and expensive alternative equipment, lag behind other countries in the construction of 5G networks, and ultimately harm US companies and consumers. The unreasonable restrictions will also infringe on Huawei’s rights and cause other serious legal problems.”

On May 21st, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei held the China Media Roundtable in Shenzhen Huawei headquarters. Ren Zhengfei was interviewed by domestic media such as CCTV, China’s Daily and Xinhua News Agency for the first time.

Ren Zhengfei showed that the ” 90-day temporary general license” of the US does not make much sense to us. The most important thing for us is to do what we can do. The things the US government does are not something we can do.

We were controlled by American entities a year ago, and this is not a matter of American companies.

The current practice of American politicians underestimates our strength. Huawei’s 5G is definitely not affected. In terms of 5G technology, others will not be able to catch up with Huawei in two or three years.

We will not easily narrowly exclude US chips, we wish to grow together, but if there is supply difficulties, we have backups.

We can also do the same chip as the US chip, but it does not mean that we will not buy it.

5G capacity is 4G20 times, 2G 10,000 times, power consumption is reduced by 10 times, and volume is reduced by 70%. We have materials that will not corrode for decades, and these characteristics are very suitable for Europe. And we communicate with Europe very closely.

Ren Zhengfei also stressed that the depth and breadth of American science and technology are still worth learning. Many small companies have super-precision products, but in our business (5G), we have achieved the forefront, but as far as the country is concerned, we are still far behind the US. At the highest point, we have conflicts with the US, but in the end we must work together to contribute to humanity.

Our mass production capacity is still very large, it will not cause negative growth to our company, and will not harm the development of the industry.

At the same time, Ren Zhengfei also stressed that Huawei will definitely continue to serve customers follow-up.

Different countries make different voices

For the behaviour of US about excluding and banning Huawei, many countries have made different voices. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said: Enterprises that meet the established safety standards can participate in the construction of German 5G. Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau said that he will patiently assess whether Huawei can participate in the Canadian 5G project.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said: “No company will be excluded before the 5G network bidding. Japanese Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Aso said: Preventing US companies from selling technology and products to Huawei will put pressure on Japan’s economic growth. British Culture Minister Wright said: Britain will make its own decisions on 5G and Huawei issues.

CNN voices: China is not an enemy

On May 27, the China’s Daily reported that even CNN has made a sound, and China is not an enemy!

CNN reported on May 27 that the original essay titled “China is not the source of our economic problems, but the greed of enterprises.”

China is not an enemy. This is a country that strives to improve the standard of living of its citizens through education, international trade, infrastructure investment and technological improvement. In the face of poverty and the historical reality behind the powerful countries, China is doing what any country will do. But the Trump administration is trying to stop China from developing, which can be disastrous for the US and the world.

US-China trade relations have been mutually beneficial for many years, but some American workers are not competitive because of China’s increased production efficiency and low labor costs. This is a normal market competition.

We should not blame China for this, but we should levy taxes on the multinational corporations whose profits are soaring, and use the money to help working families, rebuild dilapidated infrastructure, and train new employment skills.

Huawei’s attitude: Cooperation is the only correct choice

Finally, we need to emphasize that in today’s various industries and technologies deeply embedded in the global network, each country or enterprise is focused on the areas that they are good at. Even for companies like Huawei, technological innovation comes from the joint efforts of global talent, not by a single factor.

Zheng Weibin, a researcher at the China Research Institute, said that the goal of technology is to improve the quality of human life, and technology is the driving force behind the development of human civilization. A fragmented global technology network and market ultimately hurt not only the technology itself, but also hurt the human society itself. Regardless of the end of the event, Huawei expects that it will not affect the technological innovation, market prosperity and openness driven by globalization.