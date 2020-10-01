US Felicitates With Nigeria on 60th Anniversary

October 1, 2020 21

The United States Government has congratulated Nigeria on the 60th anniversary of her independence.

The US Secretary of State, Mr. Michael Pompeo, in a statement issued Thursday, said Nigeria is an important leader in West Africa and across the entire continent.

He stated: “The United States will continue to support the Nigerian people as you seek to collaborate with your neighbours to expand regional peace and security and counter violent extremists.

“Our countries share important democratic values and a similar entrepreneurial spirit, and we congratulate the Nigerian people for your commitment to tackling corruption, strengthening democratic institutions, and leveraging Nigerian entrepreneurship to promote economic recovery. Even now, the people-to-people partnerships between our two nations are helping Nigeria combat the threat posed by COVID-19.”

Pompeo said US looks forward to continue working with a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria and to make progress in support of our shared values in the coming year.

Source: THISDAY