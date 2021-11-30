US Fast Food Giant, Burger King Expands To Nigeria

November 30, 2021 160

The US Mission in Nigeria has lauded the growing US-Nigeria commercial ties as American brands and franchises set up businesses in Nigeria, creating jobs and investment opportunity.

The US Mission Commercial Counselor Jennifer Woods made this known as she spoke at the grand opening of Burger King’s first outlet in Nigeria.

She underscored the effect new businesses have on the economy, mostly a well-known name like Burger King in an developing market like Nigeria and lauded the arrival of the iconic US brand in the country.

“With Africa’s largest economy and a sizable youth population that is connected to the world, US brands must consider Nigeria a critical market,” Woods said.

“And while these companies will benefit from expansion into Nigeria, so, too, will Nigeria benefit from their presence.”

She described the addition of another American franchise – one that emphasizes a culture of excellence – will assist in offering job opportunities as the business grows to new parts across the country. She commended the high level of consumer interest and passion for the iconic American quick service restaurant since commencing its service in early November.

“The enthusiasm has been overwhelming, and this speaks volumes of the strength of American brands, and on a deeper level, the connection between our two countries,” she added.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila, congratulated Burger King and its local partners on the exciting business venture, describing it as one more sign of the benefits of a close US-Nigeria bilateral relationship. “We expect Burger King to roll out outlets in hundreds across the country,” Gbajabiamila added.

Burger King collaborated with a local firm Allied Food & Confectionary Services Limited to bring the brand to the Nigerian market. Allied Food & Confectionary Services Limited Group Managing Director Antoine Zammarieh has substantial experience introducing U.S. quick-service restaurants to the Nigerian market and was crucial to bringing the franchise to Nigeria. “Opportunities don’t happen. You create them,” Zammarieh noted.

In attendance at the grand opening ceremony were managers from Burger King’s global team including Robert Lu, General Manager for Burger King UK, Middle East, and Africa, and Almu Miguel-Romero, Area Franchise Lead for Sub-Saharan Africa.

The Burger King market entry was aided by the Commercial Service (CS) of the US Mission. CS assists American companies to find Nigerian partners who are interested in US goods and services, including franchising. CS supports American businesses coming to trade shows in Nigeria, sends Nigerian delegations to US trade shows, and facilitates connections between Nigerians and U.S. products, services, and partners.