US Embassy Salutes Nigerian-Born Medical Doctor Who Helped Develop COVID-19 Vaccine

The United States Embassy in Nigeria applauded Onyema Ogbuagu, a Nigerian-born medical doctor for his role in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine in America.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the US drug manufacturing firm, Pfizer announced that the vaccine has an efficacy rate of more than 90 percent, marking a major breakthrough in the fight against the pandemic.

Nigerians contribute to the world in so many ways. Our hats off to Dr. Onyema Ogbuagbu at Yale who helped develop a COVID-19 vaccine! pic.twitter.com/DYFWHlJSFM — U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USinNigeria) November 23, 2020

Ogbuagu is an Associate Professor of medicine at Yale University. He is one of those leading the research at Pfizer for a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.