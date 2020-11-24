COVERCOVID-19 NewsINTERNATIONALMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSNEWSLETTERPHARMACEUTICALS

US Embassy Salutes Nigerian-Born Medical Doctor Who Helped Develop COVID-19 Vaccine

November 24, 2020061

The United States Embassy in Nigeria applauded Onyema Ogbuagu, a Nigerian-born medical doctor for his role in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine in America.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the US drug manufacturing firm, Pfizer announced that the vaccine has an efficacy rate of more than 90 percent, marking a major breakthrough in the fight against the pandemic.

READ ALSO: #EndSARS: Nigeria Petitions CNN Over Lekki Shooting Report

Ogbuagu is an Associate Professor of medicine at Yale University. He is one of those leading the research at Pfizer for a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

Related tags :

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.