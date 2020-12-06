US Embassy Eliminates Visa Reciprocity Fee For Nigerians

December 6, 2020 64

The United States has eliminated all visa reciprocity fees for Nigerians applying for its entry visas. Donald Trump’s administration announced visa reciprocity fees in August against certain countries it viewed to be charging high visa fees from Americans.

However, the Nigerian government reduced its visa fee for Americans from $180 to $150 following an outcry by Nigerians against the fees, which led to the US embassy’s introduction of a ” reciprocity fee” for Nigerians.

The US stated that the fee was introduced to ” eliminate the cost difference” between visa application fees for the two countries. The fee which is only applicable to Nigerian applicants who are granted visa by the US Embassy ranged between $80 to $303.

The US Embassy disclosed that it had been holding talks with the government of Nigeria in the past 18 months over the need to align visa fees. The Nigerian government stated that it had completed plans to lower the visa fee charged American citizens months before but was not carried out due to the transition in government.