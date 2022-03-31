fbpx

Visa: “Dropbox Service Is Available In Abuja” – US Embassy

March 31, 2022080
Visa: "Dropbox Service Is Available In Abuja" - US Embassy

The United States Embassy revealed that the dropbox service or interview waiver for persons renewing visas in the country is now available in Abuja.

The Embassy via a statement on Wednesday said that the programme, which started in Lagos in February, will take effect in Abuja from March 30.

Eligibility criteria

According to the embassy, you are eligible for the process if:

The visa is B1/B2, F, M, J (academic only), H, L, or C1/D (combined only);

The applicant previously received a US non-immigrant visa that expired within the last 24 months, or will expire in the next three months from the date of application;

The previous visa was issued in Nigeria;

The previous visa was a full validity, multiple entry visa;

The applicant is applying for the same visa classification as the prior approved visa;

The applicant has never been arrested or convicted of any crime in the United States (even if they later received a pardon or waiver);

The applicant has never worked without authorisation or overstayed in the United States; and
The applicant has not had any significant life changes.

Full statement

The embassy said “a parent’s qualifications cannot extend to a child”, adding that the number of applicants who will be accepted “may initially be limited”.

“Qualified applicants seeking to utilize this no-interview program must set an appointment for document review online at ustraveldocs.com/ng,” the statement reads.

“On the date and time of the appointment, the applicant must drop off all necessary documents at the address specified in their appointment letter: DS-160 confirmation page; a valid passport and previous passports containing the most recent visa to the present; I-20 and I-901 SEVIS receipt, DS-2019 (if applicable); new passport photo; copy of parent’s visa (if minor).

“Applicants will not have access to their passport until processing is completed. Processing times may vary but are expected to be up to two months. In cases where an interview is deemed necessary, the embassy will return the passport and notify the applicant to set an appointment to appear in person.

“Application fees will remain the same and can be found at travel.state.gov. ($160 USD for non-petition-based non-immigrant visas, and $190 USD for petition-based non-immigrant visa categories).

“Third parties unaffiliated with the U.S. Embassy Abuja may seek to take advantage of various visa services to target visa applicants with fraudulent offers or claims.”

The embassy added that more information on the process can be found on “travel.state.gov.ng.usembassy.gov/visas/, and ustraveldocs.com/ng.”

Visa: "Dropbox Service Is Available In Abuja" – US Embassy
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

