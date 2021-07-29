fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONALNEWSSOCIETY

US Court Orders Arrest Of Abba Kyari

July 29, 20210136
US Court Orders Arrest Of Abba Kyari

A United States court has issued a warrant of arrest for Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Nigeria.

According to a court document, Otis Wright of the United States District Court for the Central District of California ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to track down Kyari and produce him in the United States for his role in a multi-million dollar fraud perpetrated by Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi; and his co-conspirators.

The court revealed that Hushpuppi used Kyari to arrest and jail a co-conspirator, Chibuzo Vincent, after Vincent threatened to expose a $1 million fraud committed against a Qatari businessman.

According to the indictment by the court, Hushpuppi allegedly conspired with five others – including Vincent – to defraud the businessperson (whose name was withheld) by claiming to be consultants and bankers who could facilitate a loan to finance the construction of a school in Qatar.

READ ALSO: Google To Pay $40,000 For Violating Data Storage Law

The document also said Hushpuppi worked with some of his partners in crime including 28-year-old Abdulrahman Juma from Kenya, and 40-year-old Chibuzo Vincent from Nigeria. Other are Yusuf Anifowoshe, 26; Rukayat Fashola, 28; and Bolatito Agbabiaka, 34.

However, Hushpuppi allegedly hunted Vincent after a dispute broke out among the team and after the latter threatened to expose the fraud to the Qatari businessman.

“According to the affidavit, Kyari is a highly decorated deputy commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force who is alleged to have arranged for Vincent to be arrested and jailed at Abbas’ behest, and then sent Abbas photographs of Vincent after his arrest. Kyari also allegedly sent Abbas bank account details for an account into which Abbas could deposit payment for Vincent’s arrest and imprisonment,” the statement partly read.

Kyari’s Response

However, Kyari explained in a Facebook post that Hushpuppi called his office and reported a death threat from someone about two years ago.

He said the suspect, Vincent, was arrested but later released after investigations revealed that “they are long time friends who have money issues between them”.

Kyari also said he did not receive any money from Hushpuppi.

About Author

US Court Orders Arrest Of Abba Kyari
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

May 2, 20140123

Indian High Commissioner Seeks Partnership With Nigeria Beyound Oil Sector

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Indian High Commissioner in Nigeria, Mr A. R. Ghanashyam, has called for greater trade ties in the non-oil sector between Nigeria and India. Ghanashyam
Read More
April 3, 20130176

Reps Say Nigerian Communication Satellite; Nigcomsat To Drive Digitalization Scheme

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram During a facility tour of NigComSat in Abuja, House Committee Chairman on Information & National Orientation, Hon. Bubar Jubrin, said the Nigerian Telev
Read More
April 4, 20140117

Kidnappers Of Clark’s Son Want N50m Ransom

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Suspected kidnappers of Ebikeme Clark, son of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark who was kidnapped on Wednesday in Delta State have reportedly contacted the
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.