US Court Orders Arrest Of Abba Kyari

A United States court has issued a warrant of arrest for Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Nigeria.

According to a court document, Otis Wright of the United States District Court for the Central District of California ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to track down Kyari and produce him in the United States for his role in a multi-million dollar fraud perpetrated by Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi; and his co-conspirators.

The court revealed that Hushpuppi used Kyari to arrest and jail a co-conspirator, Chibuzo Vincent, after Vincent threatened to expose a $1 million fraud committed against a Qatari businessman.

According to the indictment by the court, Hushpuppi allegedly conspired with five others – including Vincent – to defraud the businessperson (whose name was withheld) by claiming to be consultants and bankers who could facilitate a loan to finance the construction of a school in Qatar.

The document also said Hushpuppi worked with some of his partners in crime including 28-year-old Abdulrahman Juma from Kenya, and 40-year-old Chibuzo Vincent from Nigeria. Other are Yusuf Anifowoshe, 26; Rukayat Fashola, 28; and Bolatito Agbabiaka, 34.

However, Hushpuppi allegedly hunted Vincent after a dispute broke out among the team and after the latter threatened to expose the fraud to the Qatari businessman.

“According to the affidavit, Kyari is a highly decorated deputy commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force who is alleged to have arranged for Vincent to be arrested and jailed at Abbas’ behest, and then sent Abbas photographs of Vincent after his arrest. Kyari also allegedly sent Abbas bank account details for an account into which Abbas could deposit payment for Vincent’s arrest and imprisonment,” the statement partly read.

Kyari’s Response

However, Kyari explained in a Facebook post that Hushpuppi called his office and reported a death threat from someone about two years ago.

He said the suspect, Vincent, was arrested but later released after investigations revealed that “they are long time friends who have money issues between them”.

Kyari also said he did not receive any money from Hushpuppi.