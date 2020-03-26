US Coronavirus Death Toll Rises above 1,000

The 880-page measure is the largest economic relief bill in US history.

The rescue package includes a $500bn (£420bn) fund to help hard-hit industries and a comparable amount for direct payments of up to $3,000 apiece to millions of US families.

The legislation will also provide $350bn (£294bn) for small-business loans, $250bn (£210bn) for expanded unemployment aid and at least $100bn (£84bn) for hospitals and related health systems.

Donald Trump, the US president, has called for Americans to observe social distancing for 15 days, including staying at home from work and closing bars and restaurants.

However, he has also said ”our country wasn’t built to be shut down” and vowed not to allow “the cure be worse than the problem”.

The president appeared concerned the outbreak’s devastating effects on financial markets and employment will harm his chances at re-election later this year.

“The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success,” Mr Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

Democrats argued Mr Trump was prioritising the economy over the health and safety of Americans.

“I’d like to say, let’s get back to work next Friday,” said Joe Biden, the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination. “That’d be wonderful. But it can’t be arbitrary.”

Source: The Independent