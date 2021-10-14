fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ForeignINTERNATIONALNEWSNEWSLETTER

US Consumer Prices Grow By 5.4% In September

October 14, 2021040
US Consumer Prices Grow By 5.4% In September

US consumer prices climbed 5.4 percent, seasonally adjusted, in September compared to the same month last year, with notable price increases in food and rents, the Labor Department said Wednesday.

That rise was slightly higher than the year-on-year gain reported in August. On a monthly basis, the Labor Department said the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4 percent last month, just above analysts’ forecasts.

The world’s largest economy has dealt with price increases throughout this year as businesses reopen from Covid-19 shutdowns in 2020 and supply chains deal with shortages and delays.

The continually high rates of inflation pose a challenge for the Federal Reserve, which has indicated it may begin pulling back on monetary stimulus by the end of the year but may wait longer to raise its borrowing rate.

READ ALSO: IMF Reviews Nigeria Economic Growth Upwards

President Joe Biden’s opponents have also used the price increases to argue his spending plans are excessive.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, inflation rose four percent last month compared to the same month in 2020. Compared to last August, it was up 0.2 percent.

More than half of the overall price increases last month came from hikes in the prices of shelter and food, the Labor Department said. Food rose 0.9 percent and the food at home category, which includes groceries, climbed 1.2 percent. Shelter gained 0.4 percent.

The impact of rising global oil prices were seen in the data, with the gasoline index climbing 1.2 percent compared to August and energy overall rising 1.3 percent.

Over the last 12 months, energy prices rose 24.8 percent, and food prices are up 4.6 percent.

AFP

About Author

US Consumer Prices Grow By 5.4% In September
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Laycon, Neo Become Orijin Brand Ambassador MARKETING AND MARKETING COMMUNICATIONNEWSLETTER
November 16, 20200902

Laycon, Neo Become Orijin Brand Ambassadors

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Alcoholic beverage brand Orijin Nigeria. has unveiled 2020 winner of BBNaija reality TV show, Laycon, and his co-finalist, Neo, as ambassadors. The company
Read More
Survival Fund Scheme Fails To Reach Target BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER
May 25, 20210431

Minister Urges Financial Sector To Provide Accessible Funding For MSMEs At Single Digit

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum, encouraged players in the financial sector to make available funds for Micro, Smal
Read More
September 30, 20140289

NDIC Expresses Concern Over Projected Sector Growth

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Managing Director/Chief Executive, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim Monday expressed concern that the projected phenom
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.