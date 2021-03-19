fbpx
US Consulate Unveils Education Centres, Opens Scholarship In April

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVEREDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTER

US Consulate Unveils Education Centres, Opens Scholarship In April

March 19, 2021086
US Mission Unveils Education Centre, Opens Scholarship In April

The United States Mission in Nigeria on Friday opened a new EducationUSA Advising Center in Calabar, Cross River State as part of renewed efforts to reach out to students and youths in underserved communities.

The US Consulate Public Affairs Officer, Stephen Ibelli, noted that applications for the 2021/2022 EducationUSA Opportunity Funds Programme will open on April 15 until May 31, 2021, adding that applicants are welcome from all the states in Nigeria. 

The Calabar EducationUSA Advising Center hosted at the American Corner, 37 Ekpo Archibong Street, Calabar will offer accurate, unbiased, and comprehensive information about educational institutions in the United States a statement issued by a US Consulate on Friday stated.

According to the statement. the centre offers guidance to prospective students on how best to access those opportunities. 

Delivering keynote remarks during the opening ceremony, the US Mission Counselor for Public Affairs, Aruna Amirthanayagam, said the new EducationUSA Advising Center presents an opportunity for the youth in local communities in Cross River State and its environs to obtain a world-class education in the United States and then return home to contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth and development. 

READ ALSO: There Is No Halfway To Admission – JAMB

“We are very pleased to open an EducationUSA Advising Center in Calabar. The center offers a variety of free educational resources, including public information sessions, webinars, one-on-one, cohort advising and hands-on support for completing the U.S. college and university application process,” Amirthanayagam said.  

Ibelli added that EducationUSA Advising Centers in Nigeria assist many determined and talented, low-income students in Nigeria who only require financial resources and access to information to better their educational future. 

“In 2021, 19 high achieving, low-income students from southern Nigeria received full scholarships totaling $2.17 million to attend American universities and colleges for the 2020/2021 academic session.  This feat was made possible through the Opportunity Funds Program of our EducationUSA Advising Center, with support from Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited,” Ibelli added.  

In his goodwill message, Cross River State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Godwin Amanke, expressed the readiness of the state government to partner with the U.S. Mission to expand access to the services of the new EducationUSA Advising Center. 

READ ALSO: US Ambassador unveils First ‘Window On America’ in Nigeria

According to the latest Institute of International Education Open Doors Report, Nigeria retained its top ranking as the number one source of African students studying in the United States. About 13,762 Nigerians study at more than 1,000 U.S. colleges and universities.  

Over the last 21 years, the EducationUSA Advising Centers in Nigeria have directly contributed to an increase in the number of highly qualified Nigerian applicants to U.S. institutions.  

About Author

US Consulate Unveils Education Centres, Opens Scholarship In April
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Arik airline AVIATIONCOVER
September 5, 2017059

No Discussions With Ethiopian Airlines On Arik – AMCON

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has denied reports that it was negotiating with Ethiopian Airlines to manage Arik Airline. The corporati
Read More
ASUU Says Strike Continues Until FG pays Withheld Salaries COVEREDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTER
October 30, 20200397

No Going Back on Our Position on IPPIS – ASUU

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has insisted that there is no going back on its position on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information
Read More
11 Years Later Alibaba Cloud Turns Profitable NEWSLETTERRETAIL
May 19, 20180110

Alibaba Trumps Revenue Forecasts Over Strong Sales

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) posted better than expected top line results on Friday, driven by strong sales in its commerce and cloud computing units,
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.