fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER

US Consulate Announces Plan To Inject $95m Into Nigeria’s Economy

April 4, 20220238

The United States Department of State has said that the US consulate building to be constructed at Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island, Lagos will inject at least $95m into the Nigerian economy throughout its construction.

Ambassador Mary Leonard expressed appreciation to the Federal Government and the Lagos State Government for their support in her remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony,

She said the project would further strengthen the bilateral relations between Nigeria and the US, while also contributing to the Nigerian economy.

Leonard added, ‘Our vision for this consulate campus is to create a facility that both honours the vibrant relationship between the United States and Nigeria and communicates the spirit of American democracy, transparency and openness.’

On her part, the Consul-General, Claire Pierangelo said, ‘Nigeria and the United States have a long-standing history of people-to-people engagement fostering bridges between our two nations.

We look forward to the many accomplishments we will continue to achieve together in the future.’

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described the planned new US consulate in Lagos as a consolidation of the deep relations between Nigeria and the US.

‘As many of you would be aware, the relationship between the United States and Nigeria is a long and very cherishable one spread across several areas including military, security, commerce, education, energy, youth empowerment and many other areas.

‘The United States has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Nigeria and Lagos State in particular. Just over a month ago, we opened the Kimberly-Clark (facility) for operations, which was a very big manufacturing complex in Ikorodu and I was very happy that the consulate-general and the whole team of the American embassy were in attendance.’

The construction project will take approximately five years, with completion expected in 2027.

A statement on the US Department of State website on the project, read in part, “
‘The new consulate construction project will directly benefit the Nigerian people.  Throughout construction, an estimated $95m will be invested in the local economy through local subcontractors and suppliers.

‘Overall, the project will employ approximately 2,500 Nigerian citizens, including engineers, architects, artisans, construction workers, and administrative staff.’

CBN To Sanction Banks For Aiding Circulation Of Mutilated Notes
Related tags :

About Author

US Consulate Announces Plan To Inject $95m Into Nigeria’s Economy
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Abia State Government COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
April 6, 20200605

COVID-19: Abia State Government Begins Production of Protective Medical Kit

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Abia State Government in South-Eastern Nigeria has started production of certified quality standard protective medical kits and masks to carter for the
Read More
Maintenance Economy Critical To GDP Growth - Fashola COVERNEWSLETTERREAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION
February 17, 20200413

Coronavirus: Fashola Tells Contractors to Source Materials Domestically

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Promises uninterrupted funding of Itu-Odukpani road project The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola at the weekend charged contractors hand
Read More
August 22, 20170421

Insurance Firms Spike Premium Rates for Flood Risks by 50%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Insurance companies in Nigeria, have upped premium rates for flood insurance by 50 per cent as a result of  to increased flooding incidences across the coun
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.