US Commits To Deploy All Its Tools To Combat Terrorism in Nigeria, Globally

November 12, 2020014

The United State has said it will deploy all resources at its disposal to combat terrorism in Nigeria and globally. The coutry’s position was made known by the  US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

He stated that there has been progress in the fight against terrorism.

In attendance at the meeting was representatives of the US, Nigeria, members of the Global Coalition to Defeat Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), and representatives of West African states.

Popmeo, in a tweet thanked Nigeria for its role as co-host of the Virtual Global Coalition.

“Great progress was made at yesterday’s virtual Global @Coalition to Defeat ISIS meeting on West Africa. We will use all tools at our disposal to counter ISIS and its affiliates anywhere in the world. My thanks to Nigeria for co-hosting the event.
Special envoy for the Global Coalition Nathan Sales, at the meeting, outlined the Coalition’s increasing focus on defeating ISIS’ global branches and affiliates.  

He equally expressed his gratitude to the Nigerian delegation, led by Yaminu Musa, who serves as coordinator for the counter terrorism centre in Nigeria’s office of the national security adviser (ONSA), for co-hosting the event.

Pompeo’s office in a statement had earlier said as the Global Coalition seeks to apply lessons learned from the fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria to other locations, participants reviewed potential lines of effort, including the use of battlefield evidence and border security measures that could be applied in West Africa.

