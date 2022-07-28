US Commits $55m To Funding Nigeria’s Food Security

The United States has pledged an additional $55 million to address food security for all Nigerians. According to a statement issued by the US Embassy in Nigeria, this is part of President Joe Biden’s recent pledge at the G-7 Leaders Summit in Germany, and it is aimed at protecting the most vulnerable nations from an escalating global food crisis.

According to the statement, the fund will be administered by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through its agriculture, nutrition, and humanitarian assistance programs (and subject to Congressional approval).

It also stated that the funds would be used to address the immediate economic, food, and nutrition needs of vulnerable communities in Nigeria that have been disproportionately affected by rising food, fuel, and fertilizer prices.

According to the statement, the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard reaffirmed the commitment of the United States and the American people to improving the economic well-being and food security of all Nigerians.

Leonard said: “The United States is committed to mitigating the adverse effect of the current global food crisis on the people of Nigeria.” We strongly support Nigeria’s economic prosperity and well-being and our decades-long partnership with the Nigerian government, the private sector and the NGO community to address the country’s most urgent development and humanitarian needs.

“We empathise with the hardships and suffering of Nigerian citizens that have been exacerbated as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its negative impact on food security, and we fully expect President Biden’s initiative will significantly soften the blow of these war-related international price shocks.”

The statement revealed that with the funding initiative, US total investment internationally in combating the global food security crisis since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would reach over $5.6 billion.

It stressed that the United States would use every tool available to address the humanitarian and long-term impacts of Russia’s war and other such shocks on global food security and nutrition.