December 8, 2020 8

The United States of America has added Nigeria to its blacklist on religious freedom, which may result in sanctions if improvements are not made.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tagged Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” for religious freedom, alongside nations that include China, Iran, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Today the U.S. designates Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria, the DPRK, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan as countries of concern under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 for engaging systematic, ongoing, egregious religious freedom violations. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 7, 2020