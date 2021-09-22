fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSLETTERTechnology & Business

US Authorities Sanctions Cryptocurrency Exchange Over Ransomware Attack Claims

September 22, 20210107
US Authorities Sanctions Cryptocurrency Exchange Over Ransomware Attack Claims

The United States imposed sanctions Tuesday on cryptocurrency exchange SUEX for its ties to ransomware attackers, as Washington seeks to crack down on digital crime.

The move comes after hacks and data breaches that have targeted a major US oil pipeline, a meatpacking company and the Microsoft Exchange email system, as well as ransomware attacks hitting various sectors.

The US Treasury Department did not say if SUEX was implicated in any of those incidents, but noted that 40 percent of the exchange’s known transaction history was linked to “illicit actors.”

“Some virtual currency exchanges are exploited by malicious actors, but others, as is the case with SUEX, facilitate illicit activities for their own illicit gains,” the Treasury Department’s statement said.

As a result of the sanctions, any assets of the platform under US jurisdiction are now blocked and Americans are barred from using SUEX.

The United States in July offered $10 million rewards for information on online extortionists abroad as it stepped up efforts to halt a sharp rise in ransomware attacks.

READ ALSO: MET GALA 2021: Top 10 Best-Dressed Celebrities

This year has seen a slew of prominent ransomware attacks which have disrupted a US pipeline, a meat processor and the software firm Kaseya — affecting 1,500 businesses, many of them far from the limelight.

Some $350 million was paid to malicious cyber actors last year, a spike of 300 percent from 2019, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

US officials say that many of the attacks originate in Russia although they have debated to what extent there is state involvement. Russia denies responsibility.

AFP

About Author

US Authorities Sanctions Cryptocurrency Exchange Over Ransomware Attack Claims
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

COVERFOREXNEWSLETTER
June 26, 20180189

Euro Drops 0.2% As Rally Loses Steam

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The rally previously witnessed by the European Single Currency, euro, slipped away on Monday, June 25, as the dollar edged up with trade tensions between th
Read More
FG To Move Forward With Plans To Sell Off 5 Power Plants NEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
October 7, 20160148

NERC Slams N6.2million Fine on Benin, Port Harcourt DisCos

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, has fined Benin and Port Harcourt electricity distribution companies, DisCos,N6.220 million for failur
Read More
AVIATIONNEWSLETTER
February 29, 201611317

Three Nigerian Airlines Obtain IATA Safety Certification

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   Three Nigerian airlines have successfully secured International Air Transport Association, IATA, Operational Safety Audit Certification, known as IOS
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.