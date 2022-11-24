US Approves Interview Waiver For Nigerian Students Seeking Visas

The United States (US) government, has approved interview waivers for Nigerian students seeking visas to study abroad.

In a statement issued by the Press Office, Public Affairs Section of the U.S. Consulate General, the US Consulate General in the country said Nigerians currently studying in America on F1 or academic J1 visa may be eligible to renew their student visas without an interview when they return to Nigeria over the winter break.

According to the consulate, “to qualify for this procedure, you must be physically in Nigeria, renewing a student visa that is still valid or has expired within the past 24 months and are renewing your visa either to: (a) continue participation in the same major course of study even if at a different institution; or (b) attend the same institution even if in a different major course of study.”

The US consulate added that by scheduling a no-interview student visa renewal appointment, “you’ll be able to drop off your passport at a DHL location in Lagos, on a date and time you schedule using the Consulate’s online booking system.”

The Consulate reiterated that the US Mission in Nigeria is committed to returning passports within two weeks from the appointment date, adding that it will prioritise any required follow-up interviews.

“To schedule a no-interview student visa renewal appointment go to www.ustraveldocs.com/ng and follow the instructions.

“On the day and time of your scheduled appointment, visit a designated DHL facility to drop off your application with the following documents: A printout of your submission letter (printed from www.ustraveldocs.com/ng).

“A DS-160 completed in the last six months. An approved I-20. A receipt for your I-901 SEVIS fee.

“Your passport containing the expired student visa (if that passport has expired, a current valid passport must be included) and A passport photograph taken in the last six months meeting these requirements,’ it added.