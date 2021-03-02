fbpx
US Ambassador unveils First ‘Window On America’ in Nigeria

March 2, 2021030

The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard, on Monday opened the first Window on America in Nigeria.    

The Window on America hosted at the Lekki Slum2School Innovation Hub in Lagos, will serve as a community centre where young people develop their ideas.

A statement issued by the US consulate on Monday said the youths can develop leadership and entrepreneurship skills through programmes and workshops designed for them at the window.

Windows on America are American Spaces that provide welcoming environments where visitors can learn about the United States, including its government, history, culture, and educational system through programs, lectures, books and electronic resources provided by the US Government. 

The US government is also planning to open 12 more Windows in America in major cities across the country, including Abeokuta, Awka, Benin City, Enugu, Osogbo, Uyo, Zaria, Minna, Dutse, Makurdi, Gombe and Lafia, in order to engage more Nigerian audiences in their local communities.

Ambassador Leonard explained that the Lekki Window on America is as a result of a partnership between the United States Consulate General in Lagos and Slum2School Africa, founded by Otto Orondaam, a 2016 alumnus of the US government’s Mandela Washington Fellowship.    

The ambassador noted that the new window on America was open to everyone in the community offering its services, programmes and resources to the public at no cost.   

“We are happy to open the very first Window on America space in Nigeria here in Lekki,” Ambassador Leonard said at the opening ceremony attended by alumni of US government exchange programs, educational administrators, Slum2School volunteers and community representatives.    

“In the next few months, we will follow with six additional new Windows on America in the south and 12 across the country. We want our Windows on America to promote mutual understanding between the United States and the people of Nigeria.”    

In addition to providing public programming space, the Lekki Window on America will support five core programs: English language learning, educational advising, alumni activities, cultural programmes, and information about the U.S.   

Visitors to the window will typically include students, teachers, entrepreneurs, academics, journalists, civic organizations, government officials, and community leaders in addition to many others.     

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

