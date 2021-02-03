Uphold Ethical Standards​, Pantami Advises MTN

February 3, 2021 220

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has advised the leadership of MTN Nigeria to​ uphold ethical standards and​ prioritise customers’ satisfaction.​

He gave this advise in Abuja during a courtesy call by the leadership of the MTN Nigeria group led by its Chairman, Ernest Ndukwe.

A statement signed by the Spokesperson to the minister, Uwa Suleiman said the minister reiterated the determination of the federal government to create an enabling environment for investments.

This, according to him, is being achieved through its policy interventions.

Pantami tasked investors to comply with guidelines and uphold best business practices in the conduct of their affairs in the country.

The minister, while welcoming the Managing Director designate of the group, Karl Toriola, urged him to abide by the principles of “customer is king” as this was paramount to the success of any business as customer perception is key.

“The priority of this government is the security and welfare of its citizens and as much as we are committed to making our economy business-friendly for investors, we will always put the satisfaction of our citizens as priority,” he said.

Pantami added, “The telecoms sector is very key to economic development and that is why inspite of the challenges, we are still growing. We cannot therefore tolerate any decisions or practices that will question the integrity of the sector.”

He also commended the group for giving due considerations to indigenous manpower, which has led to the emergence of a second Nigerian to head the team.

In his response, the In-coming MTN CEO, Karl Toriola, assured the federal government that “we will key into any government policies and initiatives and are willing and open to any collaborations and partnerships that will further advance the digital economy cause.”