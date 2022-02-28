fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSLETTERREAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION

UPDC To Inaugurate Lagos State Estate Project

February 28, 20220181
Lagos Housing Scheme Seeks To Reduce Growing Deficit

Real estate firm, Upstream Professional Development Center (UPDC) Plc, says the stage is set for the groundbreaking of its latest project, the Pinnock Prime Estate in Lekki Peninsula II, Lagos State.

A statement by UPDC said, “The company will also be unveiling several exciting new residential development projects in the course of the year.

“With less than a month to the sod-turning event of its spectacular new development, UPDC Plc is having a fine run in its off-plan marketing campaign of the highly promising project.”

Commenting on the company’s new project – Pinnock Prime Estate, the Chief Executive Officer, UPDC, Mr Odunayo Ojo, was quoted as saying, “The project, which is essentially a fully gated site and service scheme located in Lekki, next to the existing Pinnock Beach Estate, will be served with ultra-modern infrastructure and amenities.”

Ojo added that “The estate occupies a land area of 1.47 hectares and will be delineated along the lines of high- and low-density plots. With each plot measures between 500 – 1000 square metres, buyers will be allowed to develop their plots in line with UPDC’s approved building guidelines”.

Experts have noted that the development will benefit adequately from UPDC’s track record in developing excellent control guidelines that align with the Company’s value proposition and years of experience.

The statement also said that The Company has commenced the process of building a world-class team of professionals with several years of in-country and international experience in the real estate industry to steer the Company in the path of growth.

EXPLAINER: What Seplat’s Acquisition Of Mobil Producing Nigeria Means
Related tags :

About Author

UPDC To Inaugurate Lagos State Estate Project
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Sterling-Bank BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER
April 29, 20160233

Sterling Bank Posts 8% Rise in Net Interest Margin for Q1 2016

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Sterling Bank Plc‘s effort to improve internal efficiency has paid off as the financial house successfully reduced funding costs and improved profitab
Read More
Spectrum Monitoring in S'East COVERIT/TELECOMNEWSLETTER
October 8, 20200786

FEC Approves ₦653.8 million Expenditure on Spectrum Monitoring in S’East

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Citing the need not to compromise national security, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N653,886,584 to procure and deploy hybrid s
Read More
Immigration Service Calls For Isolation Centre at Border Communities COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
April 14, 20200337

Immigration Service Calls For Isolation Centres at Border Communities

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Immigration Service has asked the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), to establish isolation centres at border Communities between Niger
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.