UPDC To Inaugurate Lagos State Estate Project

Real estate firm, Upstream Professional Development Center (UPDC) Plc, says the stage is set for the groundbreaking of its latest project, the Pinnock Prime Estate in Lekki Peninsula II, Lagos State.

A statement by UPDC said, “The company will also be unveiling several exciting new residential development projects in the course of the year.

“With less than a month to the sod-turning event of its spectacular new development, UPDC Plc is having a fine run in its off-plan marketing campaign of the highly promising project.”

Commenting on the company’s new project – Pinnock Prime Estate, the Chief Executive Officer, UPDC, Mr Odunayo Ojo, was quoted as saying, “The project, which is essentially a fully gated site and service scheme located in Lekki, next to the existing Pinnock Beach Estate, will be served with ultra-modern infrastructure and amenities.”

Ojo added that “The estate occupies a land area of 1.47 hectares and will be delineated along the lines of high- and low-density plots. With each plot measures between 500 – 1000 square metres, buyers will be allowed to develop their plots in line with UPDC’s approved building guidelines”.

Experts have noted that the development will benefit adequately from UPDC’s track record in developing excellent control guidelines that align with the Company’s value proposition and years of experience.

The statement also said that The Company has commenced the process of building a world-class team of professionals with several years of in-country and international experience in the real estate industry to steer the Company in the path of growth.