(Updated) Pastor Ituah Ighodalo’s Wife Ibidunni Ighodalo is Dead

Former beauty queen and wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, of the Trinity House, Ibidunni Ighodalo, is dead

Ibidunni, a humble and caring woman, died on Sunday morning of heart attack in Port Harcourt where she was handling COVID-19 isolation centre projects.

Announcing her death, Asue Ighodalo in a statement issued on behalf of the family said: “The Ighodalo and Olaleye Ajayi families are deeply saddened to announce the sudden loss of our beloved wife and daughter Mrs. Ibidunni Ituah-Ighodalo who passed away in the early hours of today.

“As you will understand, this is a difficult time for our families and we will appreciate some privacy during this time. All information of burial proceedings will be provided in due course.”

Her Instagram page is currently inactive and there are no news about her death on her Foundation’s Instagram account.

Her last post was an emotional one where she talked about how difficult it was for her to let her husband leave, even if she was the one who was mostly on the road.

The mother of two recently celebrated her 13th year wedding anniversary with her husband last February.