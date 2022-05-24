UPDATED: FAAN Explains Why Plane Caused Traffic In Ikeja, Lagos

May 24, 2022 311

Many Lagosians have been stuck in traffic, as a plane rumoured to have crash-landed in the Ikeja area of the state, was seen on sight.

BizWatch Nigeria gathered that the plane of a yet-to-be-identified airline caused traffic for motorists in the area on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Debunking rumour that the plane crash-landed, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said the aircraft was sold by the owner to a buyer, who was taking it to its final destination.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria would like to inform the general public to disregard the news making the rounds on social media about an alleged crash at Ikeja Airport. The aircraft was sold by the owner to a buyer, who was taking it to its final destination,’ FAAN stated.

More to follow…