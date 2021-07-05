UPDATED: Bandits Invade Kaduna School Kill 2, Kidnap Students

July 5, 2021 60

BizWatch Nigeria on Monday reported that two persons are said to have lost their lives after bandits invaded a private college in Kaduna State, Bethel Baptist School while kidnapping an unspecified number of students.

The bandits attacked the Bethel Baptist School early Monday morning. The school is located at Maraban Rido within the Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna state.

The bandits shoot sporadically into the air before whisking the students away.

Four of the students were said to have escaped while the rest were taken away by the gunmen to an unknown destination.

This latest kidnap incident comes barely one day after gunmen suspected to be kidnappers attacked the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Centre in Zaria, Kaduna state, abducting about seven persons including nursing mothers.

The incident was said to have happened in the early hours of Sunday when the bandits invaded the centre and started shooting sporadically.

Among those kidnapped were seven staff of the centre (two male and five female) and two others who are non-staff.