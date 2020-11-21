Updated: ASUU Set To End 9-Month Strike, Meets FG Friday

November 21, 2020 18

The Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU) is set to suspend its 9-month strike.

Official__ASUU @ASUUNGR, a parody Twitter Account that gives first-hand information of ASUU, had tweeted on Saturday evening saying:

“BREAKING NEWS –

“ASUU STRIKE HAS BEEN SUSPENDED!

“The Union apologize for all inconvenience caused to students and parents.”

No details were immediately available.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, today, says all the branches, which are over 70, will participate in the decision to either call – off the strike or not. 2 — Official_ASUU (@ASUUNGR) November 21, 2020

The Federal Government yesterday agreed to ASUU’s demand to pay their members’ salary arrears from February to June through the old salary payment platform, pending when the university lecturers will complete the development of its own payment platform- (UTAS). 4 — Official_ASUU (@ASUUNGR) November 21, 2020

However, BizWatchNigeria spoke with a leader of the union who was at the meeting on Saturday at the University of Lagos.

According to him, the union has decided to call off the strike but would make its a final position known after a meeting with the federal government next week.

“We have just one small thing to sort out but we have decided to call off the strike,” he told BizWatchNigeria.

The news of the strike suspension came less than 24 hours after the Federal Government caved in and offered a cumulative sum of N65 billion to ASUU to address earned academic allowances and revitalisation of universities.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, made the proposal on behalf of the government to the striking lecturers when they met on Friday in Abuja.