UPDATE: Power Has Been Restored In Some Regions – TCN

Power has been restored in some parts of the country according to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

TCN’s spokeswoman, Ndid Mbah, said in a statement on Thursday that power has been restored in the west, north-central, south, east, and a substantial chunk of the northern states.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the national grid collapsed early on Thursday morning plunging Nigerians into darkness.

According to TCN, the national grid breakdown was triggered by a fire on the Kainji/Jebba 330 kilovolt (kV) line.

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (Eko Electric), also said power supply has been restored from the grid.

“Dear Valued Customer,” the company wrote on its X account, “kindly be informed that power supply has been restored from the grid. Thank you for your patience.”

Mbah provided an update on the situation, stating that grid restoration is nearing completion.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, hereby notes that grid restoration nationwide is in progress and has reached advanced stages with power supply now available in the West, North Central, South, East, and a large portion of the Northern parts of the country,” she said.

“The power supply restoration is sequel to the total grid collapse, which occurred at 12.35am, this morning, causing outage nationwide, after over 421 days of consistent grid stability.”

Mbah stated that the grid repair operation originally had a setback, but that this does not imply another collapse.

TCN’s representative explained that issues may arise during the grid restoration procedure.

“This happened today while the grid restoration was in progress, but it was promptly addressed,” Mbah said.

“It would be recalled that the last total system collapse recorded was on 20th July 2022, from then to the 13th of September, 2023, (421 days), the system had been stable in spite of the challenges posed by zero spinning reserve and lack of adequate System Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) essential to a strong and stable grid, among others.

“TCN had been able to maintain 421 days of grid stability because it developed and deployed in-house stop gap measures and tools that it has continued to use to manage the nations grid, its stability.

“Meanwhile, the collapse which occurred after a fire incident on Kanji/Jebba 330kV line 2 is being investigated, with the view to forestalling future occurrence and invariably further strengthen the grid.”