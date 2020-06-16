Update: Former Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi Comes out of Coma

Former Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, who was reported to have been in coma for weeks, has regained consciousness, a family member told Global Excellence on Tuesday morning.

Global Excellence had earlier reported that Senator Ajimobi, who was moved to a Lagos based highbrow hospital, First Cardiology, after he was diagnosed of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic about 17 days ago, sources said, slipped into unconsciousness on June 8 while doctors battled to revive him.

According to the source, the APC deputy national vice chairman came out of coma over the weekend following intensive care by medical experts attending to him.

First Cardiology was the hospital where the former chief of staff to President Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari, was treated of coronavirus before he died.

Global Excellence reported that the former governor’s health deteriorated after he suffered cardiac arrest and was placed on a ventilator at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Doctors attending to him were said to have recommended a particular drug for his treatment. But the drug could not be found in Nigeria, according to sources; hence, a private jet belonging to a top oil company was reportedly deployed to purchase the drug in London. He was later placed on ventilator the second time when his health condition would not improve.

However, the family source told Global Excellence that the situation had changed for the positive, as doctors reportedly informed the wife and other close relations that there was hope the former governor would survive the ailment, “although he was still seriously ill”.

A diabetic, Senator Ajimobi was said to have suddenly took ill in Abuja late May 2020 allegedly after attending one of the political meetings with his party chieftains.

