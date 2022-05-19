fbpx

UPDATE: Finance Minister Suspends AGF Over Alleged ₦80bn Scandal

UPDATE: Finance Minister Suspended AGF Over Alleged ₦80bn Scandal

Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning suspended Ahmed idris, the Accountant General of the Federation over an alleged ₦80 billion scandal.

BizWatch Nigeria reports that the AGF’s suspension was contained in a letter by the minister dated 18th May 2022 in which she said the move was necessitated by the need to “allow for proper and unhindered investigation into the serious allegations in line with Public Service Rules 030406”.

According to Ahmed, during the suspension period, which is without pay, Mr Idris is not “expected to attend to your place of work or contact any official in your Office except for any disciplinary hearing that may be advised”.

The suspension is the latest in the ₦80 billion scandal involving the Accountant General who was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday.

“Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, May 16, 2022, arrested serving Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of ₦80 billion( Eighty Billion Naira only),” the agency’s spokesman, Uwujaren’s statement read.

“The Commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.”

The spokesperson said the funds were laundered via real estate investments in Kano and Abuja. He then explained that Idris was arrested after failing to honour the commission’s invitations to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent act.

