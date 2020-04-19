Update: FCTA to Test Attendants Not Kitted at Abba Kyari’s Burial for COVID-19

The federal capital territory administration (FCTA) says those who were not properly kitted at the burial of Abba Kyari, the late chief of staff to the president, will be tested for COVID-19.

Mohammed Kawu, acting secretary, health and human services secretariat at the FCTA, said those in question have all been identified and are in self-isolation.

Kyari, who died from COVID-19 complications, was buried on Saturday at a cemetery in Abuja.

The FCTA said it will ensure subsequent burials are done according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines.

A statement from Kawu added that the personal protective equipment (PPE) removed by one of those involved in the burial had been properly disposed off and the cemetery decontaminated.

“In addition, all the individuals including the man in question that participated in the burial and were not properly kitted have been identified and are being isolated,” Kawu said.

“Necessary tests will conducted on all of them to determine their level of exposure and ensure that they do not infect other people.”

The FCTA assured residents it will “continue to do all that is necessary” to curtail and end the spread of the coronavirus in the city.