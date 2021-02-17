fbpx
UPDATE: FAAN Opens Runaway At MM Airport

February 17, 2021042
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the reopening of Runway 18R/36L at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos.

This was after the removal of Azman Air’s Boeing 737-500 aircraft which was grounded in the middle of the runway causing an obstruction.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that Runway 18R/36L at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos was temporarily shut down. This was announced by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

FAAN made the announcement via its Twitter page on Tuesday, stating that the closure was as a result of a landing incident involving a Boeing 737 Azman Air aircraft with registration 5N SYS, and flight number ZQ2325, which had a tyre burst after landing on the runway.

It noted that all passengers and crew on board the aircraft were safely evacuated at 1908 hours, and officials of FAAN air rescue and fire fighting services, AIB and NAHCO are already working to ensure the aircraft is towed out of the runway, so as to restore normalcy.

