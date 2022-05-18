UPDATE: Explosion Kills At Least 9 Persons In Sabon Gari, Kano

May 17, 2022 120

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs revealed on Tuesday that at least nine persons were affected by an explosion at Sabon Gari area of Kano State.

The bodies were recovered from the rubble of a collapsed building beside a primary school.

The state police earlier said the explosion was triggered by gas cylinder and not a bomb as being speculated.

“It is not a bomb explosion, it is a gas explosion,” Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Dikko, said in a voice recording. “A gas cylinder explosion.

“Because there is a welder, just by the place, and he is the first victim in this situation.”

Dikko added that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, was also investigating what led to the gas cylinder explosion.

He maintained that the scene was under control.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported the blast, which occurred on Tuesday morning, affected some buildings and left several injured, including school children.