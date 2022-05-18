fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

UPDATE: Explosion Kills At Least 9 Persons In Sabon Gari, Kano

May 17, 20220120
UPDATE: Explosion Kills At Least 9 Persons In Sabon Gari, Kano

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs revealed on Tuesday that at least nine persons were affected by an explosion at Sabon Gari area of Kano State.

The bodies were recovered from the rubble of a collapsed building beside a primary school.

The state police earlier said the explosion was triggered by gas cylinder and not a bomb as being speculated.

“It is not a bomb explosion, it is a gas explosion,” Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Dikko, said in a voice recording. “A gas cylinder explosion.

“Because there is a welder, just by the place, and he is the first victim in this situation.”

Dikko added that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, was also investigating what led to the gas cylinder explosion.

He maintained that the scene was under control.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported the blast, which occurred on Tuesday morning, affected some buildings and left several injured, including school children.

Standard Chartered Arranges $50m Step-Up For Access Bank

About Author

UPDATE: Explosion Kills At Least 9 Persons In Sabon Gari, Kano
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Lagos, Ogun Traders Lament Power Outage NEWSPOWER & ENERGY
March 10, 20220538

Lagos, Ogun Traders Lament Power Outage

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram For the past two days, traders in Iju-Ishaga and its environs, Lagos; Alagbole-Akute, and its environs in Ogun State, have been experiencing power outages.
Read More
October 1, 20130279

New PDP:Jonathan Omitted The Truth About 2015

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The crisis in the Peoples’ Democratic Party has continued to gather steam as the New Peoples Democratic Party on Monday said that President Goodluck J
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWSOIL & GAS
March 12, 20130310

Chevron, Providence Resources pull out of Lagos oil field development project

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Yinka Folawiyo Petroleum-promoted Aje gas and condensate field, located in the Bight of Benin Basin, offshore Badagry in Lagos State, is facing tough ti
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.