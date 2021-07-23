fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LEGALNEWS

UPDATE: Benin Republic Court Adjourns Sunday Igboho’s Extradition Hearing

July 23, 20210105
Benin Republic Court Adjourns Sunday Igboho's Extradition Hearing

The extradition hearing involving Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has been adjourned.

The Cour De’appal De Cotonou in Benin Republic adjourned the hearing till Friday, July 23.

Igboho is was arraigned on charges bordering on immigration-related offences.

Neither the prosecution nor the defence counsels spoke on the proceedings that took place in court, BBC Yoruba reports.

READ ALSO: Ooni Inaugurates Committee To Investigate Sunday Igboho’s Arrest

Igboho alongside his wife was arrested and taken into custody at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou, after they had boarded a Germany-bound on Monday.

They were interrogated by Beninese security operatives at the Brigade Criminelle facility between Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunday Igboho’s media aide Olayomi Koiki, had expressed optimism on the outcome of the court hearing.

“Benin Republic respects its laws and we have to appreciate that instead of listening to distractions. We all know that Igboho is not a criminal or terrorist,” he had said.

“Let us, therefore, allow the lawyers to do their work. We all want to know the outcome of the case but let us be patient for now. Maybe, there will be more updates today or tomorrow. Whatever happens, will be in our favour.”

Supporters of Sunday Igboho thronged the court premises awaiting the outcome of the hearing.

About Author

UPDATE: Benin Republic Court Adjourns Sunday Igboho’s Extradition Hearing
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

August 7, 20140114

NPA Blames Govt For Ports’ Poor Performance

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has blamed the Nigerian ports poor performance on government’s harsh policies. In a recent 2013 scorecard r
Read More
August 7, 2014099

Facebook Facing Class Action Lawsuit Over Breach Of Privacy Laws

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Social networking giant Facebook’s Irish subsidiary is facing a class action suit from 25,000 people after they contracted data privacy campaigner Max
Read More
Onnoghen Alleges His Removal Was Based On Rumors He Met With Atiku LEGALPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
February 4, 20190195

CCT Accuses Onnoghen’s Lawyer of “Delay Tactics”, Adjourns to February 13

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) sitting in Abuja, Mr. Danladi Umar, and counsel to the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walte
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.