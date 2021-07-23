UPDATE: Benin Republic Court Adjourns Sunday Igboho’s Extradition Hearing

July 23, 2021 105

The extradition hearing involving Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has been adjourned.

The Cour De’appal De Cotonou in Benin Republic adjourned the hearing till Friday, July 23.

Igboho is was arraigned on charges bordering on immigration-related offences.

Neither the prosecution nor the defence counsels spoke on the proceedings that took place in court, BBC Yoruba reports.

Igboho alongside his wife was arrested and taken into custody at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou, after they had boarded a Germany-bound on Monday.

They were interrogated by Beninese security operatives at the Brigade Criminelle facility between Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunday Igboho’s media aide Olayomi Koiki, had expressed optimism on the outcome of the court hearing.

“Benin Republic respects its laws and we have to appreciate that instead of listening to distractions. We all know that Igboho is not a criminal or terrorist,” he had said.

“Let us, therefore, allow the lawyers to do their work. We all want to know the outcome of the case but let us be patient for now. Maybe, there will be more updates today or tomorrow. Whatever happens, will be in our favour.”

Supporters of Sunday Igboho thronged the court premises awaiting the outcome of the hearing.