UPDATE: “Bawa Is Hale, Hearty” – EFCC

September 17, 2021
The Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC), has said its chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, is hale and hearty.

Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC’s Head, Media & Publicity, in a statement said the clarification became necessary following the incident earlier on Thursday where the chairman slumped after giving a brief goodwill message.

“He has since received medical attention and is due back at his desk,” Uwujaren said in the statement.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Bawa was speaking on the importance of digital identification in commemoration of National Identity Day when he started to feel unwell and had to return to his seat before he slumped.

READ ALSO: EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa Slumps In Aso Rock

Adepeju Aina
