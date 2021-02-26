UPDATE: 317 Female Students Abducted In Zamfara – Police

February 26, 2021 14

Zamfara Police revealed that about three-hundred and seventeen (317) students were abducted from the government girls secondary school in Jangebe, Zamfara State.

BizWatch Nigeria reported earlier that the school, which is located within the Talata-Mafara local government area of the state, came under siege by some bandits at past midnight.

In reaction to the development, the Zamfara Police Commissioner, CP Abutu Yaro, said a joint search and rescue operation is already underway with a view to rescuing the 317 students kidnapped by the armed bandits.