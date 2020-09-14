UPDATE: 1 Killed as Vehicles Collide with Moving Train at Oshodi

One passenger was killed on Monday after a bus and a highlander Jeep collided with a moving commuter train at PWD inward Oshodi, Lagos.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu who confirmed the incident said the bus with six passengers suddenly veered onto the tracks and collided with the train.

“The agency received distress calls at 8.12 am on the above. Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that a passenger motor GGE 972 GE with six passengers had veered onto the train tracks while crossing the rail at PWD inward Oshodi and subsequently collided with a scheduled commuter train,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

The two vehicles were then dragged along for a stretch of the journey before the train managed to come to a complete halt.

The Agency was able to successfully extricate a total of eight passengers, six with minor injuries were provided with on-site medical care while two males including a 20-year old sustained severe injuries and were taken to LASUTH for further treatment. The other adult male subsequently lost his life

The accident vehicles were recovered off the road with the aid of the Agency’s Light rescue equipment while traffic management measures were put in place by the emergency responders, alongside taskforce officials and Nigeria Police.

Members of the public, especially drivers of commuter buses are advised to obey traffic regulations to prevent loss of life, injuries, and transport delays.

-More Casualties, Death Recorded-

Additional investigations by LASEMA reveal that a third vehicle, a highlander Jeep was also involved in the collision and its passengers (two adult males) sustained serious injuries before being transported to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

The DG of LASEMA confirmed that one passenger has lost his life and been placed in the hospital morgue while the other is still undergoing treatment.

See more photos from the accident below…

Source: Channels TV