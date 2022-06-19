UPADTED: APC’s Biodun Oyebanji Wins Ekiti Guber Poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared All Progressives Congress’ (APC) candidate, Biodun Oyebanji as the winner of the 2022 Ekiti governorship election.

Oyebanji won the election with 187,057 votes defeating his two closest challengers – Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Bisi Kolawole of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

SDP’s candidate Oni emerged in second place with total votes of 82,211 while the PDP’s candidate Kolawole was third with 67,457 votes.

BizWatch Nigeria reports that Oyebanji will replace incumbent Kayode Fayemi in October, 2022.

“No society can grow greater than the vision and dream of its leader,” Oyebanji said during last week’s Ekiti governorship debate, one of his final public appeals to voters.

“I am offering myself to lead our people into a prosperous society.

“I am bringing to the table 11 years of experience in the public service at the state level, two years at the federal level.

“I am going to aggregate the best brains of Ekiti all over the world to help me achieve my dreams.”

Alleged vote buying in Ekiti state

According to INEC, 988,923 registered voters were expected to participate in the Ekiti Governorship election exercise.

However, only 363,438 voters were accredited.

The polls officially opened at around 8:30am (WAT) on Saturday and was expected to close at 2:30 pm (WAT).

“Ekiti is a state of professors . . . we are not illiterates,” one electorate said.

During the election, there were reports of alleged vote buying which prompted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to embark on a raid and make some arrests.

Some voters were allegedly seen scrambling for money during the election.

“I’ve received reports of vote buying in Ado and Oye,” Oni, the SDP candidate, said.