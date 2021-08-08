fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

Unresolved Fundamental Problems Drive Call For Breakup In Nigeria

August 8, 2021082
Unresolved Fundamental Problems Drive Call For Breakup In Nigeria

The Committee Chairman of the Citizens’ Summit for National Integration, Peace and Security, Dr. Ike Neliaku, has said that the call for the disintegration of Nigeria was due to underlying unresolved issues.

Neliaku stated that the group, under the National Institute for Public Relations (NIPR), had conducted a research that showed that a healthy number of Nigerians would rather live together “as Nigerians” than see the country dissolve into fractions.

He shared this with journalists, disclosing that the group, since inception, had consulted with Nigerians across regions over the state of the nation, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Neliaku said, “The outcome of our consultations and deliberations appear very clearly that a greater percentage of Nigerians believe in preserving the integrity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The question that we have to ask ourselves is: ‘if Nigerians want to stay together if Nigerians love Nigeria if Nigerians will want Nigeria to remain, what then is the problem?’

“Our findings revealed that if certain issues that have formed the fundamentals of agitations across the country are resolved, Nigerians will prefer to live together as Nigerians.

READ ALSO: 8th Lagos Public Relations Stakeholders’ Conference To Address Healthcare, Wellness In Nigeria

“If matters that have caused certain misconceptions, misunderstanding and distrust, are taken care of by leadership across board, Nigerians will prefer the option of staying together and building a strong, viral and formidable nation in Africa.

“From our findings, the NIPR believes that Nigeria is too strong to disintegrate and we as professionals are committed to making the Nigerian project work.”

Neliaku added that the group would tour states across the nation – described as a “dialogue series” – that would peak in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city for a national summit that would be held in November.

He said, “The NIPR has offered her platform being a very credible, non-partisan, neutral organization whose mandate is to promote relationship building, relationship mending, reconciliation, and so on.

“Our various committees have turned out a clear pathway which can give us what we desire to have in rebuilding the process of our nationhood.

“This is not an event, it is a process. Therefore, we are starting in October from the state, through the state consultative fora, to the zones, for the zonal dialogue series, then come to the nation’s capital for the national summit which will be in November.”

About Author

Unresolved Fundamental Problems Drive Call For Breakup In Nigeria
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 31, 20130130

Private Employers Flay Senate Over Decentralization Of Minimum Wage

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Private sector employers on Tuesday slammed the decision of the Senate to decentralize the national minimum wage, stating that the action of the lawmakers w
Read More
Slashed Tariff Causes Used Car Import To Rise AUTOMOBILEBUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
March 11, 202102051

Slashed Tariff Causes Rise In Importation Of Used Cars

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Car Dealers Ship 2,650 Units In March Following the reduction of import duty on imported vehicles by the Federal Government, car dealers are flooding t
Read More
October 8, 20142125

Unpaid Salaries: Ekiti Teachers Refuse To Resume

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As students from both private and public schools are billed to resume school today, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Ekiti State chapter has directed it
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.