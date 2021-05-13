Unpaid Salaries: Kaduna Workers Begin Strike Monday

May 13, 2021 56

The Kaduna chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has concluded plans to embark on strike as over 20,000 state workers have not received their April salaries.

The warning strike which will last for five days has become necessary in view of the mass sacking of over 6,000 workers by the state government, the Chairman of NLC in Kaduna, Ayuba Suileman, said.

He called on the state governor, Nasir el-Rufai, to reverse its decision to sack large number of workers in the state.

Suleiman said, “The strike would commence on Monday through to Friday as a warning. The essence of the strike is that we want the state government to reverse the decision of sacking the huge number of workers.

“Workers in the state are not happy. They are jittery. The state government is using random indiscriminate deposition to send people packing.

“No worker in Kaduna state is at rest. They are jittery and are not performing optimally. While they have paid April salaries, over 20,000 people have not received their salaries.”

The union leader added, “The state governor is looking difficult, and from antecedence, he does not have a good relationship with trade unions and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

“We will try to persuade him through this strike and hope he rescinds the decision of sacking over 6,000 workers.”

Also, the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) had already ordered tanker drivers in Kaduna State to suspend work for five days starting from Sunday.

NUPENG said the directive was from the NLC to protest the mass sack of teachers and other civil servants in the state and Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s refusal to implement the new minimum wage.

“Consequent upon that directive, you are hereby directed to effect maximum compliance of the directive for the successful execution of the campaign against anti-labour activities and the behaviour of the executive governor of Kaduna State,” the union said.