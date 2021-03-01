fbpx
Unmetered Customers Under Ikeja Electric To Receive Meters

March 1, 2021

Power Distribution Company (DisCo) Ikeja Electric has announced its ongoing metering for all unmetered customers under its unit.

The DisCo stated that the effort was part of the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP).

Disclosing this development was Ikeja Electric’s Head, Corporate Communications, Felix Ofulue, in a statement.

He urged all who are unregistered to do so and complete registration “as soon as possible”, as unregistered customers will not be metered.

Ofulue said, “All those who are yet to register are enjoined to visit map.Ikejaelectric.com to complete their registration as soon as possible.

“Please note that we will not be able to meter you without a complete registration.”

For payments, Ofulue cautioned against paying any sum to Meter Assets Providers (MAP) or to any staff of Ikeja Electric on filed survey.

