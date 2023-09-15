Unmasking Crypto’s Compliance Conundrum: Patricia, Float’s Risky Moves Shake The Industry

By Bawo Egbakhumeh

Even as a seasoned compliance, anti-money laundering, and counter-fraud expert with years of experience in the banking sector, it is imperative to stay abreast of developments in complementary sectors.

Recent happenings involving Patricia and Float, both players in the cryptocurrency and financial technology space, have raised significant concerns in the domains of compliance, anti-money laundering, and counter fraud.

Patricia, a Nigerian crypto platform, has made headlines by announcing its intention to use a newly created debt management token, the Patricia Token (PTK), to repay customers who suffered a $2 million loss in a hacking incident. Patricia, which has made headlines over the years for its exploits has not only stirred interest but also raised pertinent compliance and transparency issues within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

On the other side of this narrative, Float, a fintech startup that raised over $17 million in venture funding, has faced its share of challenges. While Float initially sought to address the liquidity gap for Africa’s small and medium businesses, it has recently incurred significant financial losses amounting to at least $6 million, primarily attributed to an ill-fated venture into currency trading.

Float’s ambitious foray into currency trading involved sourcing foreign currencies through third-party brokers and engaging in speculative activities in Nigeria’s volatile currency black market. These endeavours, backed by substantial venture capital, appeared lucrative initially but eventually led to substantial financial setbacks and concerns about compliance, accountability, and risk management.

Both Patricia and Float’s situations serve as stark reminders that the cryptocurrency and fintech sectors, despite their potential for innovation and growth, are not immune to compliance, anti-money laundering, and counter-fraud challenges. As these sectors continue to attract substantial venture capital, it becomes increasingly crucial for businesses to navigate these challenges effectively and prioritise customer trust, regulatory compliance, and ethical conduct.

In the following analysis, we delve deeper into the compliance, anti-money laundering, and counter-fraud perspectives surrounding Patricia’s debt management token (PTK) and Float’s currency trading troubles, shedding light on the critical considerations and lessons for businesses operating in these dynamic and rapidly evolving industries.

Patricia’s Debt Management Token (PTK)

Patricia’s decision to introduce the Patricia Token (PTK) as a means to repay customers who fell victim to a $2 million hack is undoubtedly a novel approach. However, from a compliance and transparency standpoint, several issues come to the forefront:

1. Regulatory Compliance: The cryptocurrency industry is gradually being brought under the purview of regulatory authorities worldwide. Patricia’s use of PTK to repay customers must align with these evolving regulations. Failing to do so could lead to legal repercussions. As a compliance expert, I would emphasise the importance of ensuring that Patricia’s actions comply with current and anticipated cryptocurrency regulations.

2. Transparency and Independent Verification: Patricia’s decision to tie customer reimbursements to its profitability raises concerns regarding transparency. Customers may rightfully question how they can independently verify the company’s financial health. Compliance standards typically require financial institutions to maintain transparent records and provide customers with the means to validate their financial standing.

3. Smart Contracts and Security: The absence of a smart contract for Patricia’s debt token raises security concerns. Smart contracts are essential in guaranteeing the secure execution of transactions in the cryptocurrency realm. A lack of a well-implemented smart contract can expose customers to risks, including potential fraud or hacking incidents.

4. Customer Trust and Reputation: Rebuilding customer trust is paramount for Patricia. With scepticism surrounding the repayment plan, Patricia must prioritise transparency and open communication with its customers. Failure to regain trust can severely impact its reputation and viability as a cryptocurrency platform.

5. Regulatory Reporting: Compliance also involves reporting obligations to regulatory authorities. Patricia must be prepared to meet these reporting requirements as it executes its reimbursement plan, particularly if it involves a gradual release of tokens based on profitability.

Float’s Currency Trading Troubles

Float’s misadventures in currency trading, resulting in substantial financial losses, present several compliance, anti-money laundering, and counter-fraud concerns:

1. Regulatory Oversight: Float’s involvement in speculative currency trading, particularly in Nigeria’s unregulated currency black market, raises red flags in terms of regulatory compliance. Compliance experts would emphasise the importance of adhering to financial regulations, especially when handling substantial sums of money.

2. Risk Management: Engaging in speculative trading inherently carries risks, which should have been properly managed. Compliance protocols should have included risk mitigation strategies, which could have prevented or minimised the financial losses incurred.

3. Transparency and Accountability: Float’s inability to fulfil its financial obligations to startups and clients reflects a lack of transparency and accountability. This situation is not only a compliance issue but also a breach of trust within the business community. Rectifying this breach should be a top priority.

4. Investor Relations: Float’s investors conducting a forensic audit of the company’s finances is a significant development. Compliance experts would stress the importance of due diligence in investment decisions, particularly in the volatile cryptocurrency and fintech sectors.

5. Market Volatility: Float’s story highlights the importance of being prepared for market volatility. In cryptocurrency and forex trading, where rates can change rapidly, risk mitigation strategies and financial safeguards are essential.

In conclusion, Patricia and Float’s recent experiences serve as stark reminders of the multifaceted challenges faced by businesses operating in the cryptocurrency and fintech sectors. From regulatory compliance and transparency to risk management and customer trust, these challenges require careful consideration and proactive measures.

Compliance experts, in collaboration with legal and financial teams, can play a pivotal role in guiding businesses through these complex and evolving landscapes while ensuring ethical conduct and adherence to the highest standards of compliance. Ultimately, the success and sustainability of cryptocurrency and fintech ventures hinge on their ability to navigate these challenges effectively and emerge as trusted players in the financial industry.