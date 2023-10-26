Unlock The Secrets To Home Ownership Through Stanbic IBTC Specialised Mortgage

For many salary earners, the dream of owning a home may seem out of reach due to the challenges of accessing a mortgage. However, with Stanbic IBTC Specialised Mortgage, you can now access a mortgage with ease and have a smoother journey to becoming a homeowner.

Securing a mortgage can be a daunting process, the stringent criteria set by mortgage lenders often pose significant obstacles, preventing many individuals from achieving their dreams of owning a home. Stanbic IBTC recognises these challenges and is committed to empowering customers and helping them overcome these barriers.

The Specialised Mortgage solution leverages the retirement savings of pension contributors to provide them with a unique opportunity to access affordable mortgage. Individuals can overcome the traditional barriers associated with obtaining a mortgage by using their retirement savings as collateral. This innovative solution offers flexible terms and conditions, making homeownership a reality for many salary earners.

Key benefits:

1. Accessibility: The solution enables pension contributors to leverage their retirement savings to secure mortgages, eliminating the need for excessive paperwork and stringent eligibility criteria.

2. Affordability: By using their retirement savings as collateral, individuals can access mortgage finance with more favourable repayment terms.

3. Flexibility: Unlike traditional mortgage solutions, this specialised mortgage solution offers more flexible terms and conditions, allowing individuals to tailor their mortgage to their specific financial situation and needs.

How it works

To benefit from the Specialised Mortgage solution, pension contributors can visit the dedicated Specialised Mortgage solutions page on our Bank website – www.stanbicibtcbank.com , and check their accessible limit using the pension calculator. They can also check for verified houses in their locations before proceeding to commence the application process on the website.

Stanbic IBTC Bank’s Specialised Mortgage Solution is a game-changer for pension contributors looking to become homeowners. Individuals can overcome the traditional challenges of accessing mortgage finance by leveraging retirement savings.

To learn more about this solution and take the first step towards homeownership, visit our website at www.stanbicibtcbank.com .