Unleash Your Creativity And Win Big With #MediacraftAt20 iCraft Challenge

Are you someone who thrives on creativity and possesses a knack for crafting? If so, we have thrilling news that will set your artistic heart racing.

Mediacraft Associates , the renowned PR powerhouse in Nigeria, is rolling out the red carpet for creative individuals like you with the iCraft Challenge, and it’s your chance to shine and win big!

In celebration of Mediacraft Associates’ remarkable 20th anniversary, this competition promises to be a game-changer for anyone with a passion for crafting and a desire to make their talents known. With substantial cash prizes for grabs, there’s every reason for aspiring crafters and artisans to join in the fun.

So, how can you take part in this exciting competition and be in the running for these coveted prizes? Here’s a step-by-step guide to get you started on your journey to crafty stardom:

1. Create Your 20-Second Masterpiece

To enter the iCraft Challenge, craft a succinct 20-second video that showcases your unique craft. Whether painting, dancing, singing, writing, cooking, or any other creative endeavour, this is your canvas to let your creativity run wild.

2.Share Your Talent with the World

Once your video is ready, share it on your social media profiles – Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Don’t forget to tag @mediacraft_PR, ensuring that the Mediacraft Associates team sees and acknowledges your entry.

3. Stay in the Loop

Stay updated on all the contest buzz by following @mediacraft_PR on Instagram Facebook , X (formerly known as Twitter), and LinkedIn. This way, you will get all critical updates and announcements regarding the competition.

4. Show Your Appreciation

In your video entry, extend your heartfelt congratulations to Mediacraft Associates on their 20th anniversary. Your words of support and appreciation will be a meaningful gesture that won’t go unnoticed.

5. Share the Joy with Friends

Spread the excitement by tagging three friends you’d love to share your potential triumph with in your post. After all, creativity is more fun when it’s shared with friends!

Remember, following these guidelines is crucial to ensure that your entry qualifies for this extraordinary competition. Let your creativity flow, and take this golden opportunity to make your mark in your craft. The Mediacraft Associates iCraft Challenge is not just about winning; it’s about celebrating your passion and creativity.

With exciting cash prizes waiting to be claimed, it’s time for your talents to take centre stage. Take your chance to shine and win big in the iCraft Challenge. Get crafting, get creative, and make your entry today!