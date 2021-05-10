Unknown Gunmen Kill Five People In Anambra State

May 10, 2021 40

Five people were reportedly killed on Sunday evening when gunmen attacked a local vigilance office in Anambra state.

According to ThisDay, the gunmen attacked the local vigilance office in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo LGA of the state around 7 pm.

Among those reportedly killed were the security officer on duty and a prominent businessman in the area.

The gunmen also set ablaze the building and vehicles of the local security group.

Ikenga Tochukwu, spokesperson of the police command in the state, confirmed the incident.

He, however, did not disclose the number of casualties.

“Yes, there was an attack on Ozubulu but not the police station but vigilante office by the hoodlums,” Tochukwu said.

“They came in Sienna vehicles, motorcycles, and attacked the office of the vigilante. Security operatives have been deployed to the area and normalcy has been restored.”

Soldiers have been deployed to the town to ensure adequate security.

Police stations and patrol teams in the state have come under a series of attacks by gunmen in recent months.

In March, two prison warders were killed when gunmen attacked a vehicle of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) conveying some inmates to court.