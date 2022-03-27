fbpx

Unknown Gunmen Attack Kaduna Airport, Kill 1 Security Guard

Unknown gunmen on Saturday attacked the Kaduna international airport and killed a security guard.

BizWatch reports that this attack occurred hours after gunmen reportedly killed several residents across nine communities in Giwa LGA on Friday.

The incident at the airport was said to have resulted in panic as security operatives engaged the attackers in a gun duel.

The airport manager said none of the travellers was held hostage.

According to her, the gunmen fired shots into the runway from the fenced area.

“The Azman flight had long taken off at the time the bandits started shooting. In fact, the Azman flight may have forgotten that they came to Kaduna at the time,” she said.

“It wasn’t clear whether they wanted to come into the airport, but they shot a security guard on runway 05. Unfortunately, on their way to the hospital, he died.

“I don’t know whether they wanted to come to the airport. Unfortunately, they shot at the runway and the bullet hit the security guard on the head.

“But the two flights we had taken off. There are military personnel in the airport and they gave it to the terrorists.

“They seized some of their motorcycles. The military succeeded in chasing them away.”

